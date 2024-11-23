KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the Two Years of Madani Government (2TM) Programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

According to the event programme, Anwar will officiate the programme and convention, themed ‘Madani di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni’ at 11 am, followed by a town hall session and Deklarasi Kuala Lumpur - Tekad Bersama Perkhidmatan Awam Malaysia.

Both deputy prime ministers, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, will also be in attendance.

The two-day 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform that began today involves several discussion sessions from government and private representatives, along with academics, and covers a variety of topics, including governance reform in the public service.

Exhibition booths from all ministries will also be a highlight, including the Royal Malaysian Police’s (PDRM) 60 per cent discounted summons payment counters, swapping old, damaged or uncertified helmets and al-Qurans for new copies.

Other activities include the Madani Sale, a career carnival and a Technical and Vocational Education and Training carnival, health checks, Malaysian Armed Forces veteran services counter, e-sports activities, briefings on the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), along with pocket talks and kahoot quizzes.

The three-day 2TM Programme began yesterday, while the Chief Secretary is slated to officiate the close of the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform tomorrow. — Bernama