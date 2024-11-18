RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil), Nov 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all Malaysians, including those abroad, to continue supporting the government’s efforts in implementing beneficial initiatives.

“I want to emphasise that the current government has a strong team that will work hard to implement policies and strategies that benefit the people as a whole.

“The Madani government will also not compromise on corruption or with any parties that plunder the nation’s wealth,” he said.

He made these remarks at a dinner attended by approximately 200 members of the Malaysian diaspora and friends of Malaysia here on Sunday.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, highlighted the Madani government’s commitment to bringing significant change to the nation.

“I also touched on the series of visits to several countries, which have had a positive impact — not only strengthening bilateral relations but also bringing economic benefits to the country and its people,” said Anwar, who is in Rio de Janeiro for an official visit and to attend the G20 Summit. — Bernama