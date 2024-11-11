GEORGE TOWN, Nov 11 — Penang will introduce trial bus lanes around the Komtar area starting next week.

State infrastructure exco Zairil Khir Johari said the trial bus lanes are the first in Penang and aim to improve public transport efficiency.

He said that traffic congestion in Penang has impacted Rapid Penang bus efficiency, causing delays at bus stations and terminals.

“This trial bus lane is to evaluate its feasibility and also to reduce bus arrival times, especially during peak hours,” he said in a press conference in Komtar today.

The trial lanes will be implemented on parts of Penang Road and Ria Road.

“With this bus lane, it will be safer for passengers to board and alight from the bus, reducing the risk of accidents,” he said.

The trial period will last six months, from November 19 to May 19.

He added that the bus lanes will operate daily from 6.30am to 9am and 4.30pm to 8pm.

“Only public buses, taxis, tour buses, and emergency vehicles will be allowed to use the bus lanes,” he said.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will put up signage along the bus lanes to inform other road users.

Safety cones will be placed along the bus lanes during operational hours in the morning and evening.

In the early stages of the trial initiative, MBPP, along with the police and Road Transport Department, will monitor the site to ensure smooth traffic along the bus lane locations.

“We hope this initiative will benefit public transport by reducing travel time and encouraging more people to take public transport,” he said.

He called on other road users to cooperate when driving along the roads where the bus lanes are located.

The initiative is a collaboration between MBPP and Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Penang).