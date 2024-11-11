KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is urgently seeking an additional 15,707 officers to strengthen its Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) amid a growing and increasingly sophisticated drug crisis in the country.

According to JSJN director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin, the department’s current manpower and resources are simply not enough to tackle the scale of the problem as drug trafficking networks are becoming more advanced.

“Currently, the strength of JSJN is insufficient to fully eradicate drugs. We (JSJN) need a significant increase in our manpower as well as support in terms of technology, expertise, and cooperation between agencies,” Khaw told Utusan Malaysia in an interview published today.

He said the JSJN has already submitted a proposal to the Public Service Department (JPA) for an additional 1,000 positions, but with the government’s current financial constraints, Khaw is unsure whether its request will be fully granted.

Nonetheless, Khaw remains hopeful that the government will recognise the urgency and allocate more resources to the cause.

“A proposal for an additional 1,000 positions has already been submitted by JSJN to the Public Service Department (JPA) at the initial stage. However, we understand the government’s financial constraints and hope that the government will consider our request for additional positions,” he was quoted as saying.

Khaw said the department’s need for more staff is not just a matter of numbers — it’s about keeping up with the increasingly complex tactics used by international drug syndicates.

These syndicates are using advanced technologies, like encrypted communications and the dark web, to evade detection.

Furthermore, new synthetic drugs that are not yet listed in regulatory schedules are making it even harder for authorities to keep up.

“These drug syndicates have a wide network and are capable of distributing drugs in various ways, including through hard-to-detect cross-border smuggling,” Khaw told the Malay newspaper, highlighting the global nature of the threat.

Malaysia’s geographical location, with its long borders and strategic position, makes it especially vulnerable to drug trafficking.

Khaw pointed out that the country’s borders — particularly maritime routes — are difficult to monitor effectively without significant technological upgrades and additional manpower.

“Monitoring the entire border requires advanced technology and substantial manpower, which is a constraint for PDRM,” he was quoted as saying.

The need for cutting-edge surveillance tools, such as drones and advanced tracking systems, is crucial for keeping up with the sophistication of today’s drug traffickers.

In response to the growing international nature of the drug trade, Khaw told Utusan Malaysia that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain proposed setting up an international narcotics hub at the PDRM Training College in Kuala Lumpur.

This hub would serve as a platform for better information-sharing and coordination between Malaysia and other countries in the fight against global drug syndicates, Khaw elaborated.

“The implementation of this hub will also require a substantial workforce to facilitate information-sharing across regions worldwide,” he was quoted as saying, emphasising that international cooperation is essential to tackling the problem on a global scale.

But even as law enforcement faces these growing external challenges, Malaysia is also dealing with an internal crisis.

Khaw acknowledged that the number of drug addicts in Malaysia is rising, with many turning to drugs as a means of escape from financial stress, family problems, and work-related pressures.

“A combination of social, psychological, and environmental factors are the main causes behind the increasing number of drug addicts. Life pressures and emotional problems, such as financial issues, family problems, and employment struggles, drive some individuals to turn to drugs as a ‘way out.’”

This highlights the need for a more holistic approach in addressing the drug problem, one that combines law enforcement with preventive measures and support systems to tackle the root causes of addiction, he said.

With these continuing challenges, Khaw stressed the importance of a multi-faceted strategy combining additional personnel, the use of more current technology, and international collaboration.