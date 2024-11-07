KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Police have located a bag containing RM1 million in cash that was reported missing at the Ampang Point shopping complex yesterday.

The Star reported Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Sasikala Devi Subramaniam as saying the bag was recovered the same day.

“It wasn’t that long (after) the incident ... we received word that the money had been found,” she was quoted as saying.

Despite the recovery, she said the police would still continue investigating.

Sasikala said the bag was discovered at Jalan Hulu Kelang in the direction of the Ampang–Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh), where it was believed to have landed after falling out of the security firm’s vehicle.

Yesterday, Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail said a police report was lodged by a security company following the collection process at a bank in Ampang Point around 3.55pm.

The money bag was discovered to be missing after the security van driver realised the vehicle’s door had been left open.