KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The government is finding it challenging to investigate Global Ikhwan Sdn Bhd (GISBH) practices and teachings due to its appearance of legitimacy, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He noted that the investigation would be less complex if the teachings or practices were openly and clearly in conflict with Islamic law.

“Conducting a comprehensive and thorough investigation is not an easy task. Gathering credible evidence and sources that can be legally verified requires high scrutiny, especially when dealing with practices or teachings disguised under activities that appear lawful and legitimate.

“This process would undoubtedly be less challenging if the teachings or practices were clearly and blatantly in conflict with Islamic law and could be proven unequivocally,” he said in a written reply in Parliament.

Mohd Na’im was responding to Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat, who had asked about the number of individuals involved in the GISBH network, the government’s plans to manage them, and why action against GISBH had been delayed since its establishment following the ban of Al-Arqam in 1994.

Mohd Na’im said it is estimated that there are currently 10,500 members of GISBH, with approximately 9,000 believed to be within Malaysia.

“In managing this group, the government has prepared a recovery plan for GISBH members, which includes rehabilitation actions for GISBH children placed in care centres under the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) in collaboration with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department, JKM, and other relevant agencies.

“Additionally, voluntary rehabilitation actions are available for GISBH members who attend voluntary sessions, conducted in cooperation with the National Security Council, State Islamic Religious Councils/Departments, and other agencies,” he said.

Mohd Na’im added that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has acted within its scope and responsibilities without overstepping the jurisdiction of other authorities.

“However, cooperation, advisory services, and consultation with federal and state authorities are continuously maintained to ensure the process runs smoothly and effectively,” he said.