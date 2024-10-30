PUTRAJAYA, Oct 30 — Three Chinese pickpockets arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 on Friday will be charged at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court today.

KLIA district police chief ACP Azman Shari’at said the arrests were made at the International Arrival Hall of KLIA Terminal 1 and that the individuals were remanded for four days since Oct 26.

He added that the police received a report from a Japanese man on Oct 22 who claimed to have fallen victim when he realised that the zip of his bag was opened and that his wallet was missing when he was about to make a payment at a restaurant in Petaling Jaya, Selangor on Oct 21.

“The complainant received a notification on his mobile phone that three transactions (using his bank card) was made at a location he did not know, and he acted to block all his bank cards when transactions had reached RM7,622,” he said.

The case was investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama