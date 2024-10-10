KOTA KINABALU, Oct 10 — Sharing borders with Sarawak and Kalimantan, both active rabies zones, Sabah is intensifying efforts to keep the deadly disease at bay.

Sabah has not reported any rabies cases since 1881, but State Veterinarian Services Department (DVS) director Mary Josephine Golingai warned that it is only a matter of time.

“Rabies is a ticking time bomb for Sabah,” she told reporters after the closing ceremony of the department’s latest simulation exercise.

The state has strict regulations banning the import of animals from neighbouring areas and detects an average of 10 rabies cases a year, mostly involving family pets.

“The outbreak in Sarawak remains active and uncontrolled, with ongoing rabies infections among animals, so we cannot afford to be complacent.

“In response, DVS Sabah has ramped up disease surveillance, border vaccination of rabies carriers, public awareness campaigns, and vaccinations for frontliners,” she said.

As of September 2024, the department has collected 92 rabies samples, administered 3,199 vaccinations to animal carriers at border towns, provided 172 human rabies vaccinations to frontliners, and conducted 18 rabies awareness campaigns.

While Sabah’s vigilant efforts have been effective, Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan stressed that the threat remains.

“The risk of rabies is always present, and we cannot be negligent,” he said.

The department recently conducted a three-day course, including a simulation exercise involving the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS), Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), District Office, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the Fire and Rescue Department.

“This simulation allowed us to test our coordination, communication, and response systems in challenging scenarios, including rapid containment, emergency vaccination campaigns, and public awareness strategies, all crucial for rabies control,” Golingai added.

Malaysia was declared rabies-free by The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) in 2013, but outbreaks were declared in Perlis, Kedah, and Penang in 2015, followed by Sarawak in 2017.

Since Sarawak’s outbreak began, the state has reported 81 human rabies cases, resulting in 74 deaths. Six new cases have been reported this year.

There has also been a rise in incidents of animal bites and scratches, particularly from cats and other animals.