KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, received a telephone call from King Charles III of the United Kingdom today at Istana Negara.

The moment was shared in a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

The post indicated that the phone call between the two monarchs focused on the upcoming 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), set to take place in Apia, Samoa, from October 21 to 26.

“King Charles also conveyed his best regards to the people of Malaysia,” the post stated.

As the head of the Commonwealth, King Charles will preside over the gathering of presidents and prime ministers for the first time during this event hosted by Samoa.

This CHOGM summit will also mark Sultan Ibrahim’s first attendance in his capacity as the Malaysian King.

Malaysia, which gained independence from Britain in 1957, is a member of the 14-nation Commonwealth Realm.