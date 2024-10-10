SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 10 — The education ministry aims to address the nationwide teacher shortage and introduce new initiatives with allocations from Budget 2025.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek expressed hope that when the Budget is announced next week, it will provide the ministry with the resources needed for several programmes.

"We can address the issue of schools in poor condition, and also explore new initiatives," she said during her speech at the closing ceremony of the National Education Management Conference at Bertam Resort.

"I understand we have a shortage of teachers, and this is something we can look into as well," she added.

Fadhlina said the ministry has submitted its project proposals to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister.

"I'm confident the prime minister will consider our requests based on the needs of the education system," she later told reporters during a brief press conference.

The minister emphasised that the ministry’s focus is on improving the overall education ecosystem to ensure no student is left behind.

"This includes special education, targeted areas of study, and more initiatives for current students," she said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to table Budget 2025 in Parliament on October 18.