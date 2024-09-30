KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan has voiced concern over what he calls the slow implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Despite assurances from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Jeffrey claims many crucial elements remain unaddressed although 11 demands from Sabah and Sarawak have said to have been resolved.

“The implementation has been excruciatingly slow,” the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Sabah STAR) president said in a statement.

“Despite the Prime Minister’s pledge for swift action, significant delays persist due to a lack of political will and the structural challenges within the federal government.”

He said while the federal government has played a significant role in delaying the full implementation of MA63, Jeffrey stressed that responsibility also lies with past state administrations.

“When referring to the state government, we mean the overall governance in Sabah since the formation of Malaysia. Past administrations, irrespective of party, have often been too willing to defer to federal interests,” he stated.

Jeffrey recalled his time as an Opposition member in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly about 10 years ago.

“I was often a lone voice calling for a federal review of MA63, but faced resistance, even from the then chief minister, who dismissed such calls with remarks like ‘apa review review?’” he said.

“It was evident that neither the federal nor state governments were willing to address these issues.”

He pointed out the current leadership is actively committed to advancing MA63.

“This isn’t about pointing fingers at any particular administration; it’s about addressing a long-festering issue that needs a united effort,” Jeffrey said.

He also expressed concern about the influence of the “deep state”, noting that civil servants often wield greater power than ministers, further hindering MA63’s implementation.

According to Jeffrey, the most critical aspect of MA63 would be the financial rights due to Sabah.

“The federal government has not honoured the 40 per cent revenue share owed to Sabah. They know the figures but refuse to allocate our rightful portion,” he stated.

“Some argue that restoring this share might strain Malaysia’s finances, which tells us how much revenue is derived from Sabah. Are we supporting the nation while receiving only crumbs in return?”

He also pointed to other neglected financial entitlements, such as 10 per cent export duties on petroleum and 10 per cent import duties on petroleum products.

“These are rights enshrined in the Constitution, and ignoring them constitutes a breach of the federal government’s constitutional obligations,” he said.

Jeffrey also raised concerns over parliamentary representation, where Malaya currently holds more than two-thirds of the seats.

“This dominance allows constitutional amendments that could undermine Sabah and Sarawak’s interests, even if we object strongly. Increasing Bornean seats to 35 per cent is crucial to prevent unchecked power.”

He also questioned whether Bornean members of parliament from Malayan-based parties could truly advocate for Borneo’s rights.

“Can we be assured they will defend our interests instead of toeing the party line?” he asked. — The Borneo Post