BALIK PULAU, Sept 24 — A husband and wife were among five suspects detained by police in connection with an assault cum robbery incident at a workshop in Teluk Kumbar, here yesterday.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the five suspects, aged between 23 and 55, were detained and four handphones seized at a house in in Taman Nelayan after the owner of the workshop had lodged a report at the Teluk Kumbar police station.

Based on the report, during the incident, the victim who is also the owner of the workshop was with two of his workers in the workshop when six individuals arrived at the location and one of them slapped the victim, started assaulting his workers and him with an iron rod that resulted in head and bodily injuries.

“The suspects were angry because one of his worker would regularly go to the suspect’s house to inform him that his motorcycle has been fixed and ready to be collected,” he said here tonight.

Kamarul added that the victim had claimed that he was also beaten up when trying to stop the assault on his worker.

The suspects had also grabbed a gold chain and bangle that belonged to his worker.

The five suspects would be remanded for five days starting yesterday and investigations carried out under Section 394 of the Penal Code. — Bernama