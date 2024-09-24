KOTA BHARU, Sept 23 — The police arrested a lorry driver who tested positive for methamphetamine after he rammed three motorcycles and a four-wheel drive vehicle at a traffic light stop in Limbat, Kubang Kerian here today that killed a motorcyclist.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said that the man, 50, was driving the lorry from Peringat to Pasir Tumboh when he was believed to have lost control and rammed the vehicles, causing the death of a motorcyclist at the scene.

“The body of the motorcyclist has been taken to the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian for autopsy.

“The accident is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the police is urging witnesses of the crash to come forward and assist investigations by contacting the Kota Bharu district police headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division or traffic investigating officer Insp Nurul Izzati Mohammad Rosli at 09-7752315,” he said in a statement tonight. — Bernama