KLUANG, Sept 23 — A total of 4,510 military personnel and their spouses, as well as 401 policemen, will cast their ballots tomorrow as early voters in the Mahkota state by-election.

They will vote at the Dewan Mahkota at Kem Mahkota, Dewan Pengaman Zamrud Taman Perumahan Polis Ibu Pejabat Polis Daerah (IPD) Kluang and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sultan Sir Ibrahim.

The early voting centres will be open from 8am to 5pm.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast fair weather in Kluang in the morning, with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

The Mahkota by-election, polling for which is on September 28, is a straight contest between Barisan Nasional candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Mohamad Haizan Jaafar of Perikatan Nasional.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on August 2.

The Mahkota state constituency, which falls under the Kluang parliamentary constituency, has a total of 66,318 registered voters. — Bernama