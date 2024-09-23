KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for August 2024 (DPT BLN8/2024) is now open for review for 30 days from today until October 22, said Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said that the DPT BLN8/2024, which was verified and gazetted today, contained the names of 41,498 citizens aged 18 and above who were automatically registered as new voters between August 1 and August 30.

Ikmalrudin said it also involved 7,130 registered voters who switched constituencies and 1,551 voters who changed status or category.

“The EC provides five methods for review, namely, via its portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portals of state election offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; and the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

“Checks can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Verification Hotline at 03-8892 7218,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin urged citizens aged 18 and above from January 1 to 31, 2024, and any registered voters who have applied for a change of electoral constituencies or a change of status, to check their names in DPT BLN8/2024.

“If registered voters find that their name is not listed in the electoral roll, they can make a claim by filling out form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the respective state election offices,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said registered voters in any constituency who wished to object to the entry of voters who changed to their constituency could fill in form D and go to the relevant EC office.

He added that both Form C and D can be downloaded from the State Election Office portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the respective State Election Director along with the objection fee during office hours throughout the review period of DPT BLN8/2024. — Bernama