NEW YORK, Sept 21 — Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is set to deliver the country’s national statement at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), reaffirming Malaysia’s commitment to multilateralism, peace and international cooperation amid global challenges.

Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad, said Mohamad -attending his first UNGA since taking office in December 2023 — is scheduled to deliver the statement during the High-Level General Debate on Sept 28.

His address comes at a critical time, as the world grapples with climate change, geopolitical tensions, and economic inequalities.

“The theme ‘Leaving no one behind; Acting together for peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations’ aligns with Malaysia’s commitment to a rules-based international order and the rights of smaller nations within the UN framework,” said Ahmad Faisal.

Speaking to Malaysian media at Malaysia’s Permanent Mission to the UN on Friday, Ahmad Faisal stressed the importance of Malaysia’s participation in this year’s UNGA, especially as the multilateral system is facing criticism over its perceived ineffectiveness in addressing global issues such as the Palestinian cause, Myanmar, and climate change.

“The national statement is expected to emphasise Malaysia’s stance on these issues which prioritises inclusivity, solidarity, and regional cooperation,” he said.

In addition to delivering the national statement, Mohamad will participate in several high-level meetings — including the Summit of the Future on Sept 22-23, where he will present Malaysia’s position on various global matters.

Ahmad Faisal said Malaysia is expected to play a key role in discussions on mobilising efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Mohamad’s agenda also includes participation in Asean-Pacific Alliance and Asean-Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) meetings, where Malaysia’s leadership within Asean — especially as it prepares for the 2025 chairmanship — is expected to be highlighted.

Key topics like sea-level rise, nuclear disarmament and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) will be central to Malaysia’s engagement during the High-Level Week, with Mohamad advocating for stronger global action on these critical issues from Sept 25 to 26.

His packed schedule includes bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Relief and Works for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini and other world leaders.

A key development to note is the upcoming formalisation of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Andorra, set to take place on Sept 25 at Malaysia’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

“We haven’t had diplomatic relations with Andorra until now, but they are a friendly country, and it is time we formalised this relationship,” said Ahmad Faisal when asked to comment on the formalisation of ties.

The 79th session of UNGA will feature three key events — namely the Summit of the Future (Sept 22-23), the General Debate (Sept 24-28, 30) and the High-Level Meeting on Sea-Level Rise (Sept 25). — Bernama