KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 19 — A Cambodian woman was killed after a tree fell on her at Pantai Penunjuk, Kijal, Kemaman, yesterday afternoon.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the incident happened at 6.15pm when it was raining heavily at the beach.

“The victim, Saleha Ashaari, 49, a permanent resident who was a trader at the beach, was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The body of the mother of three who lives in Kampung Berayun, Kijal has been sent to the Kemaman Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department had said that Kemaman is among the six districts in Terengganu that are expected to experience thunderstorms and heavy rain from 5pm to 9pm yesterday. — Bernama