KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court has once again become the centre of media attention for the trial involving the parents of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin on Wednesday.

The courthouse grounds were filled with members of the media, who began arriving as early as 8.40am to cover the case developments, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

Additionally, court security officers were seen guarding the entrance of the complex.

On June 13, Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, pleaded not guilty to charges of neglecting Zayn Rayyan.

The alleged offence occurred around Jalan PJU 10/1 Damansara Damai in Petaling Jaya, between 12pm on December 5 and 9.55pm on December 6 of last year.

The charges were brought under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, and the parents could be punished under Section 31(1) of the same act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to 20 years in prison, or both, if found guilty.

On December 6, 2023, Zayn Rayyan was found dead in a stream near Idaman Apartments, Damansara Damai, at around 10pm.

The victim had been reported missing in the residential area before being discovered lying in the stream, about 200 metres from his apartment block.

Police confirmed the victim was murdered, as an autopsy revealed injuries on the child’s neck and body consistent with criminal activity.

Following this, Zayn Rayyan’s parents were arrested on May 31 and remanded for 13 days starting June 1 to assist in the investigation.