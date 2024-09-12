LAHAD DATU, Sept 12 — The contributions of Felda’s early settlers must never be forgotten, as they were the pioneers whose efforts have benefited generations today, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The prime minister praised the pioneers for their unwavering resilience in clearing vast jungles to establish Felda settlements, saying that their efforts were no small feat.

“We must also remember that the initial plans were very different from what we see today. There were no roads, no schools, nothing of that sort. They (settlers) had to clear the thick jungles themselves.

“These are the sacrifices of our forefathers and mothers, the original settlers. We owe them our gratitude and respect,” he said at the launch of the ‘Segalanya Felda’ Carnival here today.

Anwar said from the settlers’ early sacrifices, Felda has progressed, with its land producing high-quality products recognised globally.

He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, whose vision for Felda helped lift many from poverty.

“Back then, the poor had no land or jobs. They were given land and employment, but the project had to start with loans from the bank,” he added. — Bernama