LABUAN, Sept 12 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department Labuan seized contraband goods and vehicles valued at RM1,122,217.33, including unpaid taxes in a large-scale operation last month (August).

The five-day operation, which took place from Aug 26-30, marked the second-largest seizure of the year, following a RM3.08 million seizure in June.

Labuan Customs director Aspalila Awang Tuah said the recent operation, codenamed ‘Op Radu’, focused on tracing unpaid duty vehicles that contravened conditions under Item 14 of the Customs Duties (Exemption) Order 2017.

She said seven cases were recorded during the operation, leading to the confiscation of vehicles and unpaid taxes amounting to RM820,000.

“Our team’s dedication and intelligence efforts paid off... in just five days, we managed to tackle numerous violations of customs regulations,” Aspalila said at a press conference at the Kiamsam Customs Office today.

Aspalila said the confiscated vehicles included luxury models such as the BMW 320i, Volkswagen EOS 2.0 TSI, Toyota Camry, Toyota Fortuner, Honda HR-V, Honda City, and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 4x4.

“These vehicles had been transported out of the duty-free island, known as Kawasan Utama Kastam (KUK), under the Item 14 Customs Duty (Exemption) Order 2017, but failed to return within the stipulated 90-day period,” she said.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Additionally, she said, on Aug 27, Labuan customs enforcement officers raided an unnumbered store in Kampung Rancha-Rancha based on intelligence reports, seizing contraband cigarettes and firecrackers.

“Though no one was at the premises, the goods, believed to be smuggled from the mainland, had a value of RM57,476 with estimated unpaid duties amounting to RM184,976,” Aspalila said.

She said further operations in Kuala Penyu and Beaufort, based on public tip-offs, resulted in the seizure of 47,832 sticks of cigarettes and 156 boxes of goods, including instant coffee mix and cosmetics, classified under ‘trading without a permit’.

Aspalila said the confiscated goods were valued at RM30,843.60, with unpaid duties totalling RM28,921.73.

She said during the Kuala Penyu operation, a non-Malaysian individual with valid travel documents was detained for investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Aspalila urged the public to continue providing information related to smuggling activities to the nearest Customs office. — Bernama