SHANGHAI, Sept 9 — Malaysia will continue to strengthen its close cooperation with other countries in the field of security, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this would be among the key messages Malaysia would present at the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum Lianyungang (GPSCFL), which takes place tomorrow in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, China.

Ahmad Zahid said he was also scheduled to deliver a speech at the forum, highlighting Malaysia’s role in reinforcing global peace and combatting any threats to global security.

“We will ensure that Malaysia’s message at this conference reflects our commitment to strengthening close cooperation among participating countries through the sharing of expertise in security and law enforcement.

“As a nation that upholds the principles of peace and stability, Malaysia is committed to continuing its contribution to global security initiatives on the international stage,” he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier, he chaired a pre-council session with the Malaysian delegation in preparation for the forum.

This afternoon, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, arrived at Lianyungang Huaguoshan International Airport at 4.40 pm local time to begin a five-day working visit until Sept 12, which includes attending the conference.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s participation in GPSCFL 2024 is at the joint invitation of GPSCFL chairman Tsang Wai-Hung and China Friendship Association president Chen Zinmin.

The conference, themed Win-Win Cooperation Under Significant Changes: Building A Global Community of Common Public Security, will see international leaders gather to address security issues. The Malaysian delegation also includes Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

During the working visit, Ahmad Zahid is also scheduled to visit Shanghai to attend the Malaysia-China Halal Business Forum organised by the Halal Development Corporation (HDC), and witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Mara Aerospace & Technologies Sdn Bhd and Honeycomb Aerospace Technologies (Beijing) Co Ltd in the aviation sector. — Bernama