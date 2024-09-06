MOSCOW, Sept 6 — Cooperation with Russia, China, and India will benefit Malaysia’s economy, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with RIA Novosti and RT, reported Sputnik.

“This issue of centrality and engaging with the United States, which is still a major player in terms of investments and trade with Malaysia, with Europe, particularly Germany, and more so now with China, India, and Russia, it will benefit us,” Anwar said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia’s Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024. — Bernama