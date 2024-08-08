JOHOR BARU, Aug 8 — Police said items seized from the home of the suspect in the abduction of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui last month suggested a sexual motive to the incident.

In a press conference broadcast online today, Johor police chief M. Kumar also said the incident appeared to be isolated.

“Further investigations also revealed that the suspect had acted on his own and he did not have any previous victims,” he said.

Kumar also denied labelling the suspect a paedophile, saying his agency was not qualified to make such an assessment.

Last Sunday, it was reported that the suspect was rearrested by police following the discovery of various sex toys and child sexual abuse material were found at his residence near Kulai.

The suspect was rearrested under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for possessing child sexual abuse material and Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing obscene material.

Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 carries imprisonment for up to five years, a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both while Section 292 of the Penal Code carries imprisonment for up to three years, a fine, or both.

The suspect is the fifth and sole suspect who is currently under his second remand for the alleged abduction of Leo, following the arrest of four other suspects by police on July 22 and 23.

He was arrested on July 23, three days after the girl was reported missing at the Eco Galleria shopping centre in Iskandar Puteri on July 20.