KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry CMG has been appointed the UK prime minister’s private secretary for foreign affairs, advising Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on foreign policy issues and working closely with the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office in London.

In a statement today, the British High Commission Kuala Lumpur said it is the first time that a British High Commissioner to Malaysia has been nominated for the job.

Terry will officially take on her new role in No. 10 Downing Street early next month.

“This is a huge privilege. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has set out ambitious plans for the country. I am honoured to be given this opportunity to serve in the Prime Minister’s Office,” said Terry.

From August 29, David Wallace, who has been the deputy high commissioner since 2022, will take over as chargé d’affaires.