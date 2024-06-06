KOTA KINABALU, June 6 — The Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry will launch a hotline for tourists who encounter issues with their travels in the state, especially those involving homestay scammers, its minister Datuk Christina Liew said.

Liew said the hotline would operate under the Sabah Tourism Board (STB). Through this service, STB can promptly address tourist concerns by dispatching personnel to investigate reported matters.

“These kind of activities (homestay scammers) are affecting us, such cases would be referred to STB. In the past, we have to wait for the police, but now we are going to set up a hotline in STB itself. We will have officers to manage the hotline and to manage crisis or (untoward) events.

“Any issues encountered by tourists in Sabah can be reported to this hotline, and we will promptly deploy personnel to investigate,” she told a press conference held here today in conjunction with the International Women's Conference (IWC).

Liew was commenting on the activities of homestay scammers who openly advertise their services on social media platforms such as Facebook with Sabah police also issuing reminders to the public regarding these scammers. — Bernama

