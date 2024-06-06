PUTRAJAYA, June 6 ― A special meeting by the Election Commission (EC) is being held at Menara SPR to discuss matters and important dates for the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

The meeting, chaired by EC deputy chairman Azmi Sharom, and started at 10am, is to determine the important dates of the by-election such as the date of the election writ, nomination day, polling day and the electoral roll to be used as well as other preparations.

The meeting is also attended by EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

Advertisement

EC will hold a press conference after the meeting.

On May 27, Ikmalrudin reportedly said that the special meeting would be held today after the commission received an official notification from the Penang State Legislative Assembly speaker, Datuk Law Choo Kiang, regarding the unexpected vacancy of the Sungai Bakap state seat, following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24.

Ikmalrudin said as provided under Clause (5) Article 19 of the Penang State Constitution, the vacancy must be filled within 60 days from the date it was confirmed by the EC.

Advertisement

Nor Zamri, 56, died while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Seberang Jaya (HSJ) due to inflammation in the stomach and had been receiving treatment since the beginning of May. ― Bernama