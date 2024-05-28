PUTRAJAYA, May 28 — The scope of security protection now extends beyond the traditional aspects of creating a conducive environment, safeguarding assets, and maintaining government confidentiality, said Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Speaking at the National Security Protection Convention organised by the Malaysia Office of the Chief Government Security Officer (CGSO) here today, he noted that it also requires the latest information and communication technology that must be implemented in a systematic, holistic, and well-planned manner.

He highlighted that the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) has brought rapid digital advancements, signaling the need for public service machinery to adopt digital transformation and innovation.

“The reality is that these technological advancements have a direct impact on the security landscape, making it increasingly complex and heightening potential risks.

“The introduction and adaptation of new technologies that support organisational operations and functions, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data, Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), and cloud computing, pose new threats that must be effectively addressed, similar to traditional threats in the past,” he elaborated.

In his speech, delivered by Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, Mohd Zuki emphasised the urgent need for the government to rapidly enhance the knowledge, skills, and expertise of civil servants.

This is essential for them to safely adapt to technological advancements, thereby contributing to comprehensive security improvements, he added.

“Therefore, in line with the CGSO’s role as the leading agency for national security protection, this convention, aimed at empowering the capacity and capabilities of government agencies, resonates with the government’s commitment to upholding security protection in the digital era,” he stated.

On the role of the CGSO under the Prime Minister’s Department, Mohd Zuki highlighted that the agency is the primary force in ensuring the protection of government security and critical national targets.

“However, the collective role of all parties is vital to ensure the maintenance of security protection. Thus, achieving goals such as sustainability, well-being, and innovation requires committed and close cooperation among various government organisations,” he added.

During the event, 81 agencies, comprising ministries, departments, statutory bodies, local governments, and government agencies at both federal and state levels, were honoured with the 2023 Special Security Protection Award (AKKP) for their commitment to sustainable security governance. — Bernama