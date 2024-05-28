GEORGE TOWN, May 28 — The Penang state government anticipates six months of negotiations with relevant parties before finalising the adoption of the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672).

Local Government and Town & Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said the state government is currently in talks with the National Solid Waste Management Department (JPSPN) and the Solid Waste And Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp).

“The state government sent a letter on March 20, 2024, expressing its intention to begin negotiations for adopting Act 672 in Penang. We are still at the stage where the local authorities need to provide data on solid waste management and public cleansing services from 2021, 2022, and 2023.

“The negotiation process for adopting Act 672 will also involve engagement sessions with the Public Service Department. Options for local authorities’ staff will be detailed during these sessions,” he said during the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

H’ng (PH-Jawi) was addressing a question from Lee Boon Heng (PH-Kebun Bunga), who inquired about the state government’s discussions with SWCorp regarding the takeover of garbage collection and cleaning projects in Penang.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming previously stated that Penang, which has agreed in principle to the Act, is expected to be the next state to adopt Act 672.

The Act aims to ensure uniform laws in controlling and regulating solid waste management and public cleansing to ensure more efficient, sustainable, and effective waste management as well as boost the economy. — Bernama

