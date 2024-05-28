SIBU, May 28 ― Bawang Assan assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh yesterday lashed out at Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian for calling for a “fresh, energetic” face to represent the constituency, telling the latter to “shut up”.

The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice president pointed out that PDP also has many “fresh and energetic faces”, citing Bawang Assan Youth chief Joshua Ting, its Bawang Assan chairman Kapitan Wong Hua, and local leader Wong Hie Ping.

He said the remarks by Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, was premature and could be seen as jumping the gun.

“It is too early to talk on who will be fielded in Bawang Assan, and the matter should be left to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) top leadership to decide, particularly Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I want him to shut up because who is he to name the candidate at this stage. It is too premature. The (state) election is still two years or even more than two years away.

“As an elderly person at 82 years old, I can ask Dr Sim to shut his mouth. Shut up now before things boil over. It’s not good,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

On Sunday during SUPP’s 65 anniversary celebration cum pre-Gawai celebration hosted by the party’s Bawang Assan branch, Dr Sim said Bawang Assan was in need of a new and young leader to spearhead the constituency’s development, and named Sibu Rural District Council councillor Kevin Lau as the right person for the job.

“The most appropriate person to lead Bawang Assan this time is Kevin. He is still young, energetic and needed by the people to lead Bawang Assan towards a better direction.

“Bawang Assan has been left far behind and is in need of a new leader who is loyal to GPS,” Dr Sim said.

Wong reminded that Abang Johari had advised all parties to work hard on the ground and help the people as much as possible.

He said when the state election comes about, the GPS leadership would know who it would pick to become the coalition’s candidates.

He stressed that until then, GPS component parties should stay united and focus on serving the people.

“Don’t fight among ourselves. GPS is a big family. SUPP is a member, PDP is also a member ― we are brothers. Why you (Dr Sim) have to fight? If you start fighting now, there will be no end to it.

“Leave it to the wisdom of the top leaders, particularly our premier ― he knows what to do.

“He already told me, ‘don’t talk about candidacy at this stage, all of you just go to the ground and serve the people and work hard and stay engaged with the people. And then when the time comes, the leaders will know what to do’,” said Wong.

He pointed out that while Bawang Assan maybe a controversial seat, Dudong and Mambong were traditional seats of SUPP, and seats such as Pakan, Batu Danau, and Bekenu were traditional PDP seats.

“We are all brothers in the GPS family, and let’s continue to work hard in serving the people. We don’t quarrel among ourselves, but point our gun at the Opposition.

“At the end of the day, GPS top leadership will decide, particularly Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who will be the candidate,” he added. ― The Borneo Post