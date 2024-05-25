PUTRAJAYA, May 25 ― No Malaysians have been reported to be involved or affected by the landslide incident in Enga province, Papua New Guinea, yesterday as of the most recent report, said the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry, widely known at Wisma Putra, said the High Commission of Malaysia in Port Moresby, is closely monitoring a landslide incident in the Porgera-Paiela district and actively coordinating efforts with local authorities to obtain further information.

“Malaysia extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families affected by the landslide, as well as to the people and government of Papua New Guinea.

“Malaysians in the nearby areas are urged to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by the local authorities,” the statement read.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Port Moresby at Lot 16, Section 531, Rosewood Executive Residence, Savannah Heights, P.O. Box 1400, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

The high commission can be reached by telephone at +675-325 1506 / +675-325 2076 and +675-7178 8414 (for emergencies) and by email at [email protected]. ― Bernama

