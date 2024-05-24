KUCHING, May 24 — The Sarawak government is committed to exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to unlock the full potential of connectivity, leading to enhanced efficiency, productivity and innovation in the state.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the government would continue implementing digital strategies and solutions and provide ethical and transparent government services to significantly improve the quality of life of all Sarawakians.

“The Sarawak government reaffirms its commitment to advance Sarawak’s vision to become a digital economy powerhouse for the country and region.

“We are ambitious and proactive about Sarawak’s digital future and I am optimistic that we will attain our objectives where Sarawak will be a thriving society driven by innovation and technology,” he said in his speech at the signing ceremony of the SMART600 MOCN Agreement between Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC) with CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile and YTL here, today.

Advertisement

His speech text was read by Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

Abang Johari also invited industry players to attend the seventh edition of the International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS 2024) from October 17 to 18 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

Themed “AI for Sustainable Development: Navigating the Green and Circular Future”, he said the conference this year was looking to gather over 1,500 global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to discuss key topics such as green tech and innovation, collaborative partnerships, circular supply chains and other relevant topics. — Bernama

Advertisement