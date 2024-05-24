KANGAR, May 24 — Police seized 123.4 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja worth RM382,540 at the Kuala Perlis beach on Wednesday (May 22).

State deputy police chief SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin said the seizure was made after a team including the Kedah/Perlis Marine Intelligence Unit detected four white sacks covered with Thai writing, abandoned on the beach at 10.30am.

“An inspection found that the sacks contained several compressed lumps suspected to be ganja and a monitoring was carried out around the location. However, there no individuals spotted in the area.

“These four white sacks were taken to the Kuala Perlis police station and police found 123 compressed lumps of ganja, weighing 123.4kg and worth RM382,540,” he said in a statement today.

Baderulhisham said the drugs could be used by 248,000 drug addicts and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama

