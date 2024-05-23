GEORGE TOWN, May 23 — Police arrested two Indonesian drug mules for attempting to smuggle syabu and ecstasy pills worth RM64,700 out of the country at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) in Bayan Lepas near here on Monday (May 20).

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the staff manning the airport scanner noticed some suspicious items in their hand luggage and notified the police at about 5.20pm.

“The Penang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) inspected the hand luggage of the two men, aged 25 and 27, and found a transparent plastic package containing 2,000 grammes of syabu worth RM64,000 and a plastic packet containing 14 ecstasy pills valued at RM700.

“All the drugs were wrapped and hidden in between layers of clothes. The duo, who were on their way back to Indonesia, were then arrested,” he told a media conference at the Penang police headquarters here today.

Hamzah said that investigations found that the two men, an interior designer and a supplier of electronic items, had entered the state before and claimed that they did not know there were drugs in the baggage.

“They claimed to have been offered to come to the state for a holiday and were paid to bring home the bag. We believe they were being used as drug mules.

“Both men tested negative for drugs. They have been remanded until May 27 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama

