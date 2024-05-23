GEORGE TOWN, May 23 — Two Indonesians who claimed they were given a free “holiday trip” to Penang found themselves in trouble when drugs were found hidden in their carry-on luggage at the Penang International Airport.

The duo, aged 25 and 27 years’ old, claimed to be shocked after authorities searching their luggage at the airport on May 20 found 20 packets of syabu and another packet containing 14 Ecstasy pills.

According to Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, the men were believed to be drug mules who were paid to visit Penang and bring the packets back to Indonesia without knowing their contents.

“They had made a trip to Penang prior to this, purportedly to check on the security of the airport and this is their second trip to Penang,” he said.

He said the syndicate behind this case is believed to have just started using drug mule to smuggle drugs from here to Indonesia.

The syabu and Ecstasy pills seized in this case were worth a total RM64,700.

The duo, one a decorator and another an electronic item supplier, tested negative for drugs and do not have any previous criminal record.

“They have been remanded until May 26 to assist in investigations into the case,” he said

In a separate case, also on May 20, police raided a drug laboratory that was operated by a local 46-year-old man in Bukit Mertajam.

The man, along with a 35-year-old Nepalese and a 17-year-old local assistant, were arrested in the raid at a terrace house in Taman Seri Rambai.

“In the raid, a total 8,471g of heroin, 377g of heroin base, and other drug processing paraphernalia were seized,” Hamzah said.

He added that the drugs seized were valued at RM117,000.

Four vehicles and jewellery worth around RM106,800 were also seized from the crime scene.

He said initial investigations revealed that the drug laboratory started operations in late 2023 and was producing drugs to supply for the local market.

The three men, two of whom tested positive for drugs, were remanded until May 27 for further investigations.

Finally, in a third case, a 50-year-old security guard was arrested during an operations in Bayan Lepas at about 11.30am on May 20.

He was found to be in possession of 0.30gof syabu and two 38-caliber bullets.

“We are still investigating how he obtained the bullets,” Hamzah said.

The man, who was remanded until May 24, also tested positive for drugs and has three previous drug convictions.