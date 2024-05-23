KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Two individuals pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here today, to two counts of cheating two investors regarding the supply of sand, for a project to build a road from Kampung Ulu Chuchuh to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Yazlinda Ya’akob, 47, and P. Kuhan, 46, owners of a sand supply company, made the plea after the charges against them were read, before Judge Suzana Hussin.

According to the charges, the two accused were charged with the common intention of deceiving two men, Lim Chai Lai and Loo Choon Sing, by inducing each victim to hand over RM100,000 on the pretext that they (the accused) would supply sand at the intersection of FT32 Jalan Dengkil/Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, for the road construction project.

The offences were allegedly committed at the CIMB Bank branch in Jalan Bukit Bintang on March 23 and 24, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and whipping, and also liable to a fine, if convicted.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Aliff Shahruzaman appeared for the prosecution while the two accused were represented by lawyer Vishaalini Subramaniam.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 in one surety each, with the additional condition that they must surrender their passports to the court, report to the MACC office once a month, and not disturb prosecution witnesses until the disposal of the case.

The court also set June 19 for remention. — Bernama