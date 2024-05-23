KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Malaysia has given its commitment to carry out its responsibilities as one of the 14 countries elected as council members of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this in a post on Facebook today following his official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to attend the third edition of the Future Aviation Forum (FAF) organised by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) from May 20-22.

He said that during the official visit, he held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Mauritania.

He added that he also held a series of bilateral meetings with civil aviation leaders from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Egypt, ICAO, Arab Civil Aviation Organisation (ACAO), Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight (CASSOS) and Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC).

“We discussed improving the regional air network and the cooperation of expertise in the aviation sector.

“I have given our commitment to carry out Malaysia’s responsibilities as one of the 14 countries elected as ICAO Council Members under Part III,” Loke said. — Bernama

