KOTA KINABALU, April 27 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has ‘long been in love’ with Sabah, which is known for its natural beauty and the hospitality of its people.

While inviting foreign and local tourists to come, see and experience for themselves “The Land Below the Wind”, Dr Wan Azizah said the delicious seafood is something she always tries whenever she visits the state.

She said the vast blue sea and Mount Kinabalu are among her favourite sights that give her peace and joy. Therefore, she invites everyone too to help spread the word about Sabah’s beauty.

“I love taking photographs, so the sea and beautiful Mount Kinabalu are among my favourite subjects to keep as memories,” she said.

“While we promote tourism, we must not forget to take care of our heritage and environment too. Do not just promote (Sabah) but we also need to take care and maintain all these,” she said in a press conference here today after officiating the 18th Asian Federation of Sports Medicine Congress and Eight National Sports Institute Sports Medicine and Sports Science Conference, attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, as well as about 500 participants from all over Asia.

In her speech, Dr Wan Azizah said the conference is important as a field to share ground-breaking ideas while breaking the boundaries in sports medicine and sports science.

“Speaking about boundaries, sports is competitive... the idea is to win so that is why it is important to push the boundaries of human achievement, take risks and face challenges,” she also said.

Meanwhile, for foreign participants, she asked them to enjoy their stay in Sabah; the natural beauty, tasty food and people hospitality.

“Sabah is rich in culture that is unique to the whole world, so do indulge in wonderful Sabah. Enjoy your stay and we hope you will return to Sabah,” she added. — Bernama