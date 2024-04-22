KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Umno branch meetings that commenced today should serve as a platform to instil unity and uphold the principle of loyalty towards the party’s struggle, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post today, the Umno president reminded party members to make use of the meetings as an opportunity to discuss any issue in a rational manner and with wisdom.

“May Allah SWT grant His blessings and guidance in our efforts to fulfil the duties towards our religion, nation, and beloved country.

“I would like to wish ‘Selamat Bersidang’ to all branch Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates. This is the time to strengthen unity and solidarity,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said active branches are vital to the continuation of the Umno’s struggle at the divisional and national levels, making these meetings essential platforms for formulating strategies and plans to strengthen the party.

“Treat party members with respect and approach voters so that they are convinced that Umno’s agenda is solely dedicated to ensuring the country’s political stability and guaranteeing the welfare and well-being of its people,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said Umno is a party with an extensive network that reaches down to the grassroots level.

“The meetings serve as evidence that Umno has a solid structure spanning across 191 divisions from Perlis to Sabah,” he said.

The branch meetings are to be held today until June 2, while divisional delegate meetings will take place from June 21 to July 29, followed by the 2024 Umno General Assembly from Aug 21 to 24. — Bernama