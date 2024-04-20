BALIK PULAU, April 20 — Police last night detained a woman who allegedly splashed hot water on a man with Down Syndrome in an apartment elevator here yesterday.

Southwest acting police chief Deputy Superintendent Jafri Md Zain said the 39-year-old suspect was detained at 9.21pm in the apartment grounds.

“The woman resides in the apartment area and she was remanded today to facilitate investigations into the incident,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for assault.

The incident happened when the 33-year-old victim was returning to his apartment home on the 16th floor.

The victim was taken to Penang Hospital and medical officers later confirmed that the victim suffered burns on the front and back of his right side due to exposure to hot water.

He is reported to be in stable condition.

A 20-second video of the incident also went viral on social media, with netizens condemning the woman’s actions. — Bernama