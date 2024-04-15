KOTA BARU, April 15 — Only days out of prison, an ex-convict was brought to the Sessions Court here today and charged with two counts of sexually assaulting his younger sister.

The 34-year-old man pleaded not guilty to both charges before Judge Nik Habri Muhamad.

On the first count, he was charged with committing non-physical assault by causing his 17-year-old sister to watch or hear any representation in whole or in part of persons engaged in sexual activity.

The offence, under Section 15 (e) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, was allegedly committed in a house here at 10pm last April 6.

Advertisement

He faced imprisonment for up to 10 years or a maximum fine of RM20,000 or both if found guilty.

He was also charged with committing physical sexual assault on the girl at the same location at about 11am last April 8.

The charge, framed under Section 14 (a) of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping upon conviction.

Advertisement

The man was not allowed bail and the court set May 6 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Edabayu Subhan prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama