GEORGE TOWN, April 14 — The water capacity at the Air Itam Dam has reached stage three of the critical level with a reading of 30.8 per cent today, which could last 30 more days if it still doesn’t rain.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that, so far this month, the dam has only received 22.5 millimetres (mm) of rainfall compared to an expected 300mm a month.

“Heavy rain in several areas in the state did not help to raise the water level at the Air Itam Dam, which is now at stage three of the critical level because there has been no rain at the dam area.

“The water capacity at the dam is also dropping compared to last week, which is 32 per cent because water is being extracted this week to cater to the high consumer demand during this festive season,” he told reporters after attending the Bukit Bendera Parliamentary Constituency Hari Raya Aidifiltri Carnival here today.

He said the state government has instructed the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) to continue implementing the Air Itam Dam Action Plan 2024 (AIDAP 2024), which involves four measures, including minimising the release of raw water from the Air Itam Dam to the Air Itam Water Treatment Plant (LRA) from 75 million litres per day (MLD) to 11 MLD to maintain an effective capacity at the Air Itam Dam.

Asked about cloud seeding, he said the state government does not plan to implement the initiative since it has been raining for the past few weeks in Penang.

Previously, the PBAPP said that the effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam was at 32.4 per cent in February. — Bernama