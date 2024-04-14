KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Malaysia strongly believes that it is in the best interest of the global community that all parties work towards achieving a cessation of hostilities in the Middle East and avoid further escalation of aggression.

Following the latest conflict involving Iran and Israel, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said for a lasting solution, the ongoing violence in the region must come to an end.

He said any chosen path to a settlement would not be sustainable if the conflict is not stopped immediately.

“Regardless, Malaysia stands with the Palestinian people who continue to suffer in this terrible situation.

“It is time for all parties to exercise utmost restraint, and leading global stakeholders should demand a cessation of hostilities by all parties,” Anwar said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Anwar held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and other senior officials to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

According to the prime minister, Iran’s attack was a response to the heinous Zionist Israeli regime’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, adding that Israel’s actions were a clear violation of international laws.

Foreign media today reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps had launched a barrage of missiles and drones on Israel. — Bernama