BUKIT GANTANG, April 14 — An unfortunate incident befell a family in Kampung Sungai Lubok in Trong here two days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri when a tree collapsed on their house.

Baderol Hisam Mohd Yusoh, 51, said the incident occurred at noon on April 8, damaging the kitchen.

“I was sleeping when suddenly I heard a loud bang as if a bomb had exploded. I ran to the back of the house and saw a 13-metre oil palm tree had collapsed onto the kitchen,” he said when met at his home today.

However, Baderol Hisam, the former driver for Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when she was Deputy Prime Minister, expressed gratitude that no one in his family was injured in the incident.

Earlier, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abu Fasal visited Baderol Hisam and donated RM10,000 to repair the house. — Bernama