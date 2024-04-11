GEORGE TOWN, April 11 ― The Penang City Council (MPPP)'s disaster management team is prepared to face any disaster following the unpredictable weather since yesterday during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday season.

In a statement, MBPP said the disaster management team consists of members of the Landscape Department, Enforcement Department, Municipal Services Department, Engineering Department and MBPP Complaint Management Division.

It also said that 13 locations have reported incidents of fallen trees and broken large tree branches due to heavy rain and strong winds in the North-East and South-West areas of Penang here, yesterday.

“Among the locations reported are Jalan Brown, Lebuh Union, Kampung Rawa (Off Jalan Patani), York Hall, Jalan Thomas (Bukit Dumbar), Tingkat Batu Uban 3, Mutiara Perdana, Hilir Pemancar, Lorong Erskine, Sungai Dua, Pesara Mahsuri, Medan Fettes and Batu Feringghi.

“The work of cutting, moving and cleaning most of the areas involved has been completed while the areas that require large equipment and machinery will be taken care of as soon as possible,” according to the statement.

MBPP also expressed appreciation to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force for joining hands to help carry out the work of cutting, moving and cleaning the areas involved.

The public can contact the MBPP Hotline via 04-263 7000 or 016-2004082 (WhatsApp) for any complaints about fallen trees, landslides and so on. ― Bernama