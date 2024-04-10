KUCHING, April 10 — A merger between the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties is a good idea if the leaders of the coalition agree to it, says state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said in politics nothing stays forever and things are constantly changing.

“You have to know, things are always changing in politics including merger between two parties.

“There are also no permanent enemies in politics too,” he said.

Abdul Karim was speaking to reporters when met at the Sarawak Premier’s Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

He was asked to comment on Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng’s hope that the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will merge one day.

Sng on April 7 posted on Facebook that PDP and PRS would merge one day.

“Hopefully one day PDP and PRS can merge together, since both parties have historical links. This will strengthen GPS and the Dayak cause,” he said.

His Facebook post came after Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and other former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members officially joined PDP that night.

The other former PSB members joining PDP included Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian. — The Borneo Post