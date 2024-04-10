JOHOR BARU, April 10 — A man was found drowned after he went for a swim at Pantai Tanjung Balau near Kota Tinggi this morning.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said a call on the incident involving the 25-year-old victim was received at 10.15am.

“The victim and his family members are from Kota Tinggi and had been camping at the beach since yesterday.

“However, the victim was reported missing at sea this morning before his body was found by a rescue team at 11.10am,” he said in a statement today.

The victim’s remains were taken to the Kota Tinggi hospital. — Bernama

