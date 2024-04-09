IPOH, April 9 — Police have arrested six men and a woman to assist in the investigation in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man at a residential area near Langkap, Teluk Intan on Friday (April 5).

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the seven, aged between 25 and 45, were arrested in different locations in Teluk Intan.

“We received a call from a doctor at the Emergency Department of the Teluk Intan Hospital at about 8.15pm on Friday stating that a man had been brought in unconscious with injuries on his chest and neck caused by a sharp object.

“Upon checking the hospital’s closed-circuit television (CCTV), it was found that a man driving a Proton Saga car sent the victim to the hospital before leaving,” he said in a statement today.

He said that upon questioning, it was found that the incident was triggered by jealousy as the victim is believed to have disturbed the wife of one of the suspects.

Ahmad Adnan said all the suspects have been remanded for seven days until Friday (April 12) and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He added that police are also tracking down a man, who is also one of the suspects in the case, to complete their investigation.

“Those with information regarding the man (D. Tanabalan, 42) can contact investigation officer ASP Shahrul Shamsudin at 05-6233969 or 017-9752668 or any of the nearest police stations,” he said. — Bernama