KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A total of 88 emergency generators sets have been provided by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to avoid any possible disruptions to electricity supply during Aidilfitri this week, a state government official said.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development chairman Datuk Izani Husin said the electricity consumption in Kelantan is expected to spike as many people will return to their hometown for the festive season.

“Most likely there will be some electricity disruptions in low voltage areas.

“However, I was informed that TNB has prepared repair teams who will be ‘on call’ throughout the Aidilfitri celebration,” he wrote in his Facebook post yesterday.

Izani added that TNB has also readied over 100 teams from outstation to help with any possible interruption in power supply and thanked the national electricity company for doing its best for the people of Kelantan.

Several residents in Kelantan were recently reported to have complained of power outages in their areas for the past few days leading up to the festival.