KUCHING, April 8 — Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh said it is time for Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen to decide whether the state DAP is to be a wholly local-based opposition party.

He said the state DAP would have to withdraw from its national body and all its elected representatives quit their portfolios at the federal level if Chong decides so.

“If he cannot bring himself to make such a bold move, at least he can emulate his national (DAP) secretary-general Anthony Loke — be bold enough in taking a first step to join GPS for the sake of political unity in Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Wong recalled that after the last general election, Loke had personally met Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to extend an apology on behalf of national DAP leaders who may have made undesired remarks against Sarawak, and requested GPS to join and form the unity government.

Advertisement

He deemed Loke as a ‘true gentleman’ who was willing to sacrifice for the country’s sake and felt his counterparts at the state DAP should emulate such spirit.

His statement was in response to Chong, who on Sunday had claimed the move of ex-PSB members joining PDP was proof that local opposition parties did not have the conviction to be in a political struggle for the long haul and that PSB had “contributed positively” to GPS’ victory in the last state election.

According to Wong, Sarawak DAP now has its feet in two boats — one as part of the federal government and the other playing to role of opposition in Sarawak.

Advertisement

“The different roles the state DAP is playing can be confusing, and people may not be too clear about the party’s true principles and objectives. At the national level, DAP is clearly in the same boat as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government but in Sarawak, it is playing the opposition against GPS.

“Such a ‘have-it-all’ approach may augur well for Sarawak DAP to suit its political agenda but this might not work out too well in the long run. Chong should really ponder over the future of Sarawak DAP instead of question the motives of PSB having contested in the last state election,” he said.

He called on Chong to place the country’s interest and harmony above all by setting aside personal interests and differences and choose to be united with GPS in fighting extremism and defending Sarawak’s political unity.

Citing the recent Allah socks issue, Wong said the politicians and Sarawakians must stay united in combating 3R issues.

“No political party is able to play the role of being both in the government and opposition, so Sarawak DAP must make a call. If Chong insists on playing the opposition in Sarawak, the state DAP would need to cut off ties with their peninsular counterparts and its elected representatives would have to relinquish their posts at the federal level if the party remains as the opposition in the state,” he said.

He said at present, Lanang MP Alice Lau is Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker; Sarikei MP Roderick Wong is a senator; Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii is a political secretary to the Human Resources Minister; and Chong’s special assistant Michael Kong is the chairman of the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board.

He hoped Chong would stand together with GPS in fighting extremism for the sake of political stability and racial harmony, as only then would Malaysia see continued progress and sustainable development. — The Borneo Post