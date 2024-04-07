KUANTAN, April 7 — Four men (all locals) were detained in connection with a scuffle involving two groups in a casino at Genting Club, Genting Highlands yesterday.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said police received information about the clash that involved about 10 men, aged between 23 and 50, at about 4am.

“Investigations revealed that the fight had started due to a misunderstanding between both groups inside the casino.

“The four suspects will be remanded for two days to assist investigations and the case investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

He added that all four suspects detained were sent to the Bentong Hospital for treatment since they had suffered injuries in the fight.

Zaiham added that police were still tracking down the remainder of the gang members involved in the fight after viewing footage of the incident on CCTV recordings at the location. — Bernama

